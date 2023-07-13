Serie A giants showing surprise interest in prized Hull City asset

Hull City defender Jacob Greaves is drawing admiring glances from Serie A giants AS Roma, as per a report from Hull Live.

Hull City have had to fend off interest in 22-year-old academy graduate Greaves before and up to this point, the Tigers have been successful in their efforts to do so.

He’s become one of the hottest defensive prospects outside the Premier League and has already played 134 times for the club since breaking through the ranks. Greaves played 45 times last season, donning the captains armband at times while playing as either a left-back or centre-back.

Now, new reports have revealed surprise interest in the Cottingham-born star.

Hull Live has said that Jose Mourinho’s Roma are admirers of Greaves. The interest hasn’t been firmed up with a bid yet but it is said that the growing relationship between the two clubs means something could come to fruition in time.

Liam Rosenior is keen for Greaves to stay but the club could sanction sales to raise funds this summer.