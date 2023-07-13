Rotherham United boss confirms interest in free agent but remains tight-lipped on midfielder swoop

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has confirmed his interest in signing Billy Sharp this summer, as per the Rotherham Advertiser.

Rotherham United are keen to land the striker following his departure from Sheffield United.

Taylor has said: “We’re in the reckoning but there’s competition. He’s a player in demand. We’ve done the best we possibly can as a club and we’ll see how it develops.”

The Millers have also been linked with Slovan Liberec midfielder Christ Tiehi but Taylor is tight-lipped on these rumours: “He’s a player under contract elsewhere so I can’t comment on his situation.”

Transfer options for Rotherham

Sharp would give Rotherham more competition and depth up front. At the age of 37, he would also inject some serious experience into their ranks ahead of the next campaign.

He has made 693 appearances in his career in all competitions to date and has fired in 267 goals. Despite being near the end of his playing days now, he still managed to get 45 games under his belt altogether last term for the Blades to help them get promoted to the Premier League under Paul Heckingbottom.

The veteran could be worth a gamble by the Millers, even just for one season, but as Taylor alluded to, other teams are interested in landing him as well.

Tiehi spent the second-half of last term on loan at Wigan Athletic and caught the eye with the Latics despite their relegation to League One. The Paris-born man played 19 times for Shaun Maloney’s side and would be a shrewd addition by Rotherham if they were able to lure him to Yorkshire.

He still has a year left on his contract at Slovan Liberec in the Czech Republic but is facing an uncertain future there at this moment in time. The former Ivory Coast youth international also had a temporary stint at Slavia Prague before his switch to the DW Stadium last winter.