Premier League club drop out of chase for Bristol City star after Bournemouth’s failed bid

Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott is no longer being pursued by Wolves, reporter Alex Crook has said on Twitter.

Bristol City wonderkid Scott has been at the centre of transfer speculation for some time now.

The 19-year-old is viewed as one of English football’s hottest prospects and Premier League links have been rife this summer. As of yet, the midfielder hasn’t moved on though and last night (Wednesday), it emerged that Bournemouth had seen a £15m bid for Scott knocked back.

Now, in the wake of the Cherries’ failed offer, talkSPORT reporter Crook has said that one Premier League side has dropped out of the chase.

Speaking on Twitter, he states that Wolves are no longer battling for Scott. This comes less than a week after The Athletic reporter Steve Madeley said that the Guernsey-born star remained a target for the club.

Reliably informed #Wolves are no longer in the race for Alex Scott https://t.co/AfQYv5TgYp — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) July 13, 2023

Scott, who is already nearing 100 first-team appearances for Bristol City, is under contract until the summer of 2025.

On the move?

Time will tell if anyone can meet Bristol City’s valuation of Scott but the club have shown before they’re willing to let their prized assets move on at the right price. It won’t be any different for their latest star after last night’s reports.

Wolves’ dropped interest means there’s one less party to fend off in their bid to retain Scott though.

However, it will be interesting to see if the latest developments kickstart a bidding war. Wolves dropping out removes one more obstacle for those interested and Bournemouth’s bid will act as a benchmark for the other sides looking to tempt Scott away from Ashton Gate.

It seems feasible that the Bristol City starlet heads to the Premier League this summer but it looks as though Molineux will not be his destination.