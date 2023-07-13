Plymouth Argyle leave door open to midfielder reunion after impressive 18-goal/assist season

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has said the door remains open to a reunion with Aston Villa midfielder Finn Azaz.

Plymouth Argyle had midfielder Azaz on loan for the 2022/23 campaign and the Aston Villa talent thoroughly impressed at Home Park. He notched eight goals and 10 assists in 39 games as the Pilgrims rose to the Championship as League One winners.

There has been interest in what could be next for the 22-year-old following such a strong season but as of yet, there’s no clarity on what the new season could hold.

Now though, speaking with Plymouth Live, Argyle boss Schumacher has made his position clear on a possible reunion.

He said that he would be interested in bringing Azaz if the opportunity arose, saying:

“If we could bring him back I would like to bring him back because he is a good player, if he wants to come back.

“We will have to see.”

1 of 15 Who is this? Neil Critchley Neil Warnock Tony Mowbray Daniel Farke

A popular addition?

With loan players returning to their parent clubs and some heading for pastures new at the end of their contracts, Plymouth Argyle could do with bolstering their midfield options before the Championship season gets underway.

Azaz would be an ideal addition, and a popular one at that. He’ll already be familiar with how Schumacher operates and what his tactical demands are and following a starring stint in League One, a spell in the second-tier seems like the logical next step for the former West Brom man.

He would be an option in either attacking or central midfield and there wouldn’t need to be any sort of transition period like there may be with a completely new addition.

Schumacher’s words show he’d have an interest in bringing him back but time will tell what Aston Villa have planned for Azaz and even then, what the player’s stance would be on a return to Devon.