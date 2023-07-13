PL pair on radar and more: Southampton transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Southampton have made two very impressive signings in the last week, bringing in Ryan Manning and Shea Charles.

Manning joins on a free transfer and reunites with new Saints boss Russell Martin, whilst Charles joins in a reported £15million deal.

And there looks set to be a few following Manning and Charles to St Mary’s this summer, with Swansea City captain Matt Grimes set for a potential reunion with Martin as well.

It’s said that the Saints are widely expected to move for Grimes this summer with the 27-year-old looking like a key target for Martin.

Another couple of names who Southampton have reportedly been in talks to sign are Amad Diallo and Mason Holgate.

The Saints have apparently contacted Manchester United over a potential loan deal for Diallo, who shone on loan at Sunderland last season, whilst the Saints have also held discussions with Everton over a potential deal for the 26-year-old Holgate.

Elsewhere, The72 exclusively revealed earlier this week that Southampton are among the sides eyeing a deal for out of favour Bologna striker Sydney van Hooijdonk, who scored 16 Eredivisie goals on loan at Heerenveen last season.

Then in terms of outgoings, the usual suspects remain in headlines.

West Ham are said to have a concrete interest in Saints favourite James Ward-Prowse, but the Hammers are apparently only willing to offer £20million for the midfielder.

Che Adams meanwhile is a target for Everton as they look to overhaul their attacking options this summer, whilst Liverpool are waiting on a decision on Jordan Henderson’s future before they move for Romeo Lavia.

Lavia is said to have held talks with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, with the Saints man keen on moving to Anfield this summer.

Southampton’s 2023/24 season kicks off with a trip to Sheffield Wednesday on August 4th.