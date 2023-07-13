Opinion: Swansea City should snap up this free agent left-back who’s had Championship interest in the past

Swansea City are in the market for a left-back this summer after losing Ryan Manning upon the expiry of his contract.

Manning has since reunited with Russell Martin at Southampton. It comes after an impressive campaign for the Irishman who scored five and assisted 10 more, earning widespread praise from Swansea and Championship fans alike.

New Swans boss Michael Duff is said to be keen on a move for Werder Bremen left-back Lee Buchanan. The former Derby County man is also wanted by Birmingham City and so a move won’t be straightforward.

But a more simpler move would be for free agent left-back George Cox.

The former Brighton man has just left Dutch side Fortuna Sittard after a successful three-year spell. He racked up a total of 114 appearances for the club scoring 10 goals and assisting eight more in that time, asserting himself as a very exciting left-back in the process.

Last season, QPR tried and failed to sign the Englishman, who has also had links to Blackburn Rovers last January.

He’s a very modern full-back who can also do the basics of defending very well, and expect him to have plenty of suitors as he heads towards the 2023/24 season without a club.

Cox would obviously need time to readjust to the Englishman game to become as important to this Swans side as Manning was. But on a free transfer, with a very good background and at a good age at 25 years old, Cox would be a very shrewd signing for the Swans who are in dire need of full-backs this summer.

Duff has added Josh key on the right but the left-back spot remains open, and Cox would be a very good addition to a strong-looking Swans side.

Swansea City start their 2023/24 campaign with a home game v Birmingham City on August 5th.