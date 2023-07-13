Opinion: Ipswich Town should turn attention to Aston Villa outcast after missing out on Ellis Simms

But Simms has since left Everton for Coventry City and Leeds United are taking an interest in Nottingham Forest man Surridge, and so expect Ipswich Town to be considering other options ahead of the 2023/24 season.

One name who looks set to be on the move this summer and who has recently been named as a potential target for Ipswich’s Championship Swansea City, is Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis.

The 25-year-old is well down the pecking order at Villa Park. He spent last season on loan at Watford where he netted seven goals in 34 Championship outings, in what was a difficult campaign for the player and for the club as a whole.

But in the season before, Davis spent the second half of the season on loan at Nottingham Forest and he went on to score five goals in 18 league appearnaces for the Reds, playing an important part in getting them over the promotion line.

He showed that season and in glimpses last season that he’s a player who can really perform at Championship level. He’s a very physical and robust player which are attributes needed in the Championship, and with a bit of fine-tuning to his technical game, he could become a very well-rounded plater.

At 25 he’s yet to reach his prime years. But it looks like he needs to move on from Villa and really kick-start his career, and expect him to be on the radar of Championship clubs with his Villa future looking very much in doubt.

If Ipswich have a bit of money to spend then they should look at Davis as a potential attacking addition this summer – he’d bring something a bit different to the Tractor Boys’ attacking ranks.