Millwall’s current position on new bid for Blackburn Rovers emerges in fresh report

Millwall look unlikely to make a new bid for Blackburn Rovers captain Lewis Travis at the moment, as per the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Travis has been a mainstay at Ewood Park since breaking into the team’s starting XI.

He’s played 202 times for the club and became the skipper after Darragh Lenihan’s exit last summer.

Speculation has circulated over a possible exit for the former Liverpool academy player though, with Championship rivals Millwall seeing their advances turned down after a nominal bid.

Now, the Lancashire Telegraph has revealed the latest on the Lions’ interest in the midfielder. They state that no new offer has been made and at this stage, another bid seems unlikely. Rovers are open to selling players at the right price if it frees up funds and space in the squad for new additions.

Travis is under contract at Ewood Park for another three years after penning a new deal in March 2022.

Will a move materialise?

There’s plenty of time for Millwall or any other interested parties to firm up their interest with an offer, so it remains to be seen whether Blackburn are really given a decision to make over their captain’s future.

If he can move on and bring in some funds, the club may well welcome a deal but as a key part of the squad and an influential performer at Championship level, he still has a big part to play at Ewood Park. Letting him go to a divisional rival could prove risky too, especially considering Millwall and Rovers were alongside each other in the play-off battle last season.

Travis can still have a valuable role to play for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side despite the fact some believe he doesn’t fit into the team as well as others. He cuts a popular figure and at 25, he’s got plenty of time to develop further.