Manchester United join race and more: Leicester City transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Leicester City remain in transfer headlines, with one name stealing the spotlight right now.

And that man is Harvey Barnes. The Leicester City favourite looks to be on the verge of sealing a Premier League move and Newcastle United continue to be linked more than most.

The latest on Newcastle’s pursuit of Barnes is that Eddie Howe’s side hope to strike a deal to sign the attacker this week, but it was previously suggested that Newcastle are struggling to meet Leicester’s £40million valuation of the 25-year-old.

And now, Newcastle are facing fresh competition from Manchester United who’ve recently been credited with an emerging interest in Barnes.

Elsewhere, strikers Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy are being linked with moves away ahead of next season.

Last week, it was revealed that the 26-year-old Iheanacho has offers on the table from teams in Saudi Arabia, with up to five teams in the Premier League also keen on the ex-Manchester City man, as per Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Vardy meanwhile is 10 years Iheanacho’s senior, but he too could seal a Premier League move this summer with Everton being credited with a surprise interest in the striker.

FootballTransfers say that Sean Dyche has a number of names on his attacking shortlist this summer and that Vardy is one of them – he’s in the final year of his Leicester City contract.

Lastly, the only name to be linked with a move to the King Power in the last week is Montpellier’s Stephy Mavididi.

The Derby-born attacker is a product of the Arsenal academy. He left for Juventus in 2018 but he couldn’t make a name for himself in Italy – he has done in France though.

Mavididi has made 98 Ligue 1 appearances for Montpellier, scoring 21 goals in that time – Football Insider say that Leicester are among the teams keeping tabs on him this summer.