Liverpool’s latest stance on Southampton’s Romeo Lavia emerges as Reds wait on Jordan Henderson decision

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is apparently leaning towards joining Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq, which could prompt the Reds to move for Romeo Lavia according to Sacha Tavolieri.

Henderson could become the latest and arguably the biggest profile name to move to Saudi Arabia this summer. An emerging report from The Athletic says that Henderson is leaning towards a move to Al-Ettifaq where another former Liverpool skipper Gerrard is in charge.

The move would see Henderson quadruple his current wages at Anfield and Liverpool would need a replacement, which Jurgen Klopp could find in Southampton youngster Lavia.

Tavolieri has revealed on Twitter that Liverpool are waiting for an outcome on Henderson’s future before submitting their opening bid for Lavia. Tavolieri adds that the Saints man has spoken with Klopp over a potential move to Anfield and that the 19-year-old wants to join the club.

🔴 Been told #LiverpoolFC waiting for Jordan Henderson final word about #AlEttifaqFC🇸🇦 before sending first bid for Romeo #Lavia. Belgian player talked to Jürgen Klopp and wants to play for the Reds. Reds truly believe he is definitely a big prospect for the future and was…

Lavia to Liverpool

Southampton are commanding £50million for the Belgian and reports say that the Saints are confident of securing that amount given the scale and the quality of the Premier League teams showing an interest in the player.

But Liverpool have always looked like one of, if not the front-runner to sign Lavia this summer and should Henderson secure a shock move to Saudi Arabia, then they’ll need a quick-fire replacement.

Lavia looks like he could really grow into the central midfield role at Anfield and for the Saints, selling him this summer would see them claim a big transfer fee which they could really put to use ahead of next season.

Expect to see Lavia’s move to Liverpool really heat up should Henderson seal his exit this summer.