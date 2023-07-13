Leicester City veteran is a surprise option for Everton as Dyche plots attacking signings

Vardy, 36, is in the final year of his Leicester City contract and FootballTransfers say that the veteran striker has been told he can leave the club this summer, despite previous reports suggesting that new Foxes boss Enzo Maresca wants the Englishman to stay.

And FootballTransfers now say that Everton want to sign some strikers this summer and that Vardy is one of the names under considerations.

In 307 Premier League appearances for the Foxes, Vardy scored 136 goals and assisted 44 more, reaching 20+ goals in three separate seasons in the top flight with 24 in Leicester’s 2015/16 Premier League-winning season.

Last season, Vardy scored three and assisted four in 37 Premier League outings for the Foxes, who finished in 18th place of the table despite a final day win over West Ham.

1 of 15 Who is this? Neil Critchley Neil Warnock Tony Mowbray Daniel Farke

Vardy to Everton

Despite a difficult last season, and despite his age, Vardy remains a player with Premier League pedigree and he might yet fancy himself in the Premier League for another season or two.

But he remains at Leicester where he’s under contract for another year, and having been with the club through so much, Vardy could yet want to help fire the Foxes back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Maresca is reportedly keen on keeping him and someone of Vardy’s experience could really help to spearhead the Leicester City front-line next time round.

It could depend on whether or not Everton put a bid on the table and whether it meets Leicester’s valuation of the player – whatever that might be.

Leicester kick off their 2023/24 campaign with a home game v Coventry City on August 6th.