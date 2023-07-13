Free agent now set for QPR medical, says trusted reporter

Asmir Begovic is set to undergo his medical at QPR this week, with a deal ‘set to be completed’, says Fabrizio Romano.

Begovic looks like the next player to sign for QPR this summer, with the ex-Chelsea man set to become Gareth Ainsworth’s third summer signing.

He’ll join the likes of Paul Smyth and Ziyad Larkeche in signing for the R’s on free transfers and it comes soon after Seny Dieng sealed a permanent switch to Middlesbrough.

Romano revealed yesterday that Begovic was set to sign for QPR on a free transfer after being released by Everton at the end of last season, and Romano has now revealed that the 36-year-old is set to undergo his medical.

He tweeted:

Understand Asmir Begović will undergo medical tests this week as new QPR player. 🔵✔️ Deal set to be completed, as revealed two days ago. https://t.co/WFkO4BlShs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2023

Begovic has 401 career appearances to his name and he’s been a professional footballer since signing for Portsmouth way back in 2005.

The 63-cap Bosnia and Herzegovina international has spent the bulk of his career in the Premier League but he did feature heavily for Bournemouth during their 2020/21 Championship season, where they finished in 6th.

A big signing

QPR’s signing of Smyth and Larkeche, whilst useful, look fairly underwhelming on the surface. But Begovic will add so much quality and experience to the side and with Dieng gone, Begovic looks set to take on the no.1 role next season.

Ainsworth needs more of the same now and Begovic arriving will surely help to tempt more players of a similar ilk to join up with the R’s ahead of next season.

QPR are slowly putting together an impressive transfer window, but much more is needed, with several positions looking very light right now – strikers and centre-backs look like the priority.

The R’s kick off their campaign v Watford on August 5th.