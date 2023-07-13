Fabrizio Romano makes Aaron Ramsey to Cardiff City revelation as sensational return edges closer

Fabrizio Romano says that Aaron Ramsey is set to undergo his Cardiff City medical today – if all goes to plan.

There’s been murmuring of Ramsey making a sensational return to Championship side Cardiff City all summer.

But after it was revealed that Ramsey had returned to training with French side Nice, a return to Cardiff looked unlikely.

But Romano has now revealed on Twitter that the 32-year-old is set to return to his boyhood club after the Bluebirds reached an agreement with Nice over a deal.

Romano adds that the 82-cap Welsh international is set to undergo his medical today and that a contract will be signed after that, providing that all goes to plan.

Aaron Ramsey, set to return to Cardiff as agreement has been reached to sign the midfielder from OGC Nice. ✨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Medical tests today and then contract to be signed, if all goes to plan. pic.twitter.com/Amuf7zP3D4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2023

The Caerphilly-born midfielder spent seven years in the Cardiff academy before making his first-team debut in 2006. But he’d send just two seasons at the club before Arsenal snapped him up in 2008, paying a £4.8million fee for the then 17-year-old.

Ramsey would go on to make 369 total appearances for the Gunners, having since spent time with Juventus and Rangers.

A huge coup

Cardiff City narrowly avoided relegation last season, and they’ll be expected to struggle again this next round.

But they’ve made a few decent signings so far this summer, bringing in the likes of Yakou Meite and Dimitrios Goutas on free transfers, though the potential signing of Ramsey would be the club’s most impressive business in years.

New boss Erol Bulut has a big task on his hands next season but Ramsey’s quality and experience will go a long way in the club’s fight against relegation.

Cardiff City kick off their 2023/24 season with a trip to Leeds United on August 6th.