Exeter City decide not to sign departed Coventry City and Aston Villa pair after trials

Exeter City have decided not to hand deals to trialists Julien Dacosta and Brad Young, as per a report by DevonLive.

Exeter City have been taking a look at the pair following their respective exits from Coventry City and Aston Villa respectively following the end of last season.

However, the Grecians will not be offering them contracts and they will have to continue to weigh up their options now as free agents.

DevonLive report that midfielder Lewis Spence, who has played for the likes of Dundee, Ross County and Scunthorpe United in the past, is also not in line for an offer from the League One outfit either.

Exeter City make decisions

Gary Caldwell is preparing for his first full campaign in charge at Exeter and has been busy putting his own stamp on the squad during this transfer window. The Scotsman has brought in the likes of Jack Aitchison, Reece Cole, Vincent Harper and Dion Rankine to bolster his ranks.

Dacosta would have given the Grecians more competition for their left-back spot. He moved to England back in 2020 from Chamois Niortais when Coventry came calling and went on to make 24 times for the Sky Blues in all competitions.

However, the Marseille academy graduate spent most of his time at the Coventry Building Society out on loan at Portimonense, Shrewsbury Town and most recently AS Nancy and Mark Robins’ side decided not to extend his stay when his deal expired at the end of June.

Young also has a big decision to make now with Exeter choosing not to land him. The 20-year-old has cut ties with Villa recently after rising up through their youth ranks.

He played four first-team matches for the Premier League club and had temporary stints away at Carlisle United and Ayr United. However, his lack of experience may have been a factor in why Caldwell has opted against bringing him in.