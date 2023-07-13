Everton join Premier League transfer battle for £15m-rated Southampton man

Everton are the latest side to show interest in Southampton striker Che Adams, as per a report from The Sun.

Southampton are set to see a whole host of players sold this summer and while some of the high-profile rumours are yet to materialise into deals, it feels like a matter of time before things fall into place and departures start to flow.

Among those linked with an exit is striker Adams, who now has only 12 months left on his contract with the Saints.

Premier League clubs have been showing an interest in the Scotland international, who turns 27 today. Now, claims of new interest have emerged in a fresh report from The Sun.

The state that Everton are the latest side to show interest in Adams alongside Nottingham Forest and Burnley. He’s valued at a pretty hefty £15m though, so those perhaps hopeful of a cheaper deal might be in for a surprise.

A fair price?

Southampton will be determined to get as much as they can for their players and as the report says, Adams was signed for around £15m four years ago.

However, for a player who didn’t really pull up many trees in the Premier League who now has a year left on his deal, it could be hard to prize that much from interested clubs.

Adams has 25 goals and 14 assists to his name in 124 top-flight games. Of the 10 goals he scored across all competitions last season, four of them came in the EFL Cup against Cambridge United and Lincoln City.

That isn’t to say that Adams doesn’t have plenty to offer away from goalscoring. He’s a hard-working, physical forward, offering a decent aerial presence despite the fact he’s not the tallest of strikers and in the Championship, he could be a real nuisance for the Saints.

Time will tell just how his situation pans out though, with Everton now among those keen.