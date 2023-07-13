Crewe Alexandra to sign free agent after Newport County exit

Crewe Alexandra are poised to land the defender as they prepare for another season in League Two.

Demetriou, 33, saw his contract at Newport expire at the end of last month and he was offered a new deal by the South Wales outfit, as detailed on their retained list.

However, he hasn’t signed the contract offer yet and Football Insider claim he is now switching to the Railwaymen instead for a new chapter in his career.

Experience incoming for Crewe

Demetriou will inject some serious experience into Crewe’s side ahead of the next campaign if they can get the deal over the line. The former England C international has been on the books at Newport for the past six years and has made 286 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with 25 goals.

He rose up through the football pyramid as a youngster from non-league and was handed a Football League chance by Shrewsbury Town in 2014 after spells at Bognor Regis Town, Eastbourne Borough and Kidderminster Harriers.

The Sussex-born man then spent two years with the Shrews, part of which he spent out on loan at Cambridge United, before switching to Rodney Parade.

Demetriou has been a great servant to Newport over recent times but is now likely to be lining up against them next term for Crewe. The Cheshire club finished 13th in the fourth tier table in the last campaign, a point above the Exiles, and will be hoping for a much better showing next time around under Lee Bell.

They have delved into the transfer market to sign Ryan Cooney, Shilow Tracey, Jack Powell and Harvey Davies this summer.