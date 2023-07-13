Coventry City’s talks over Barnsley player swoop progressing, report claims

Coventry City’s talks to sign Barnsley goalkeeper Brad Collins are ‘progressing’, as per a report from Coventry Live.

Coventry City are on the hunt for new recruits and with Viktor Gyokeres heading for Sporting CP, the Sky Blues have got cash to splash as they look to go one further in the 2023/24 campaign.

Alan Nixon reported on his Patreon over the weekend of interest in Barnsley ‘keeper Collins as Mark Robins looks to bring in fresh cover and competition for current no.1 Ben Wilson. Now, a fresh update has emerged on the Sky Blues’ pursuit.

Coventry Live reports that City’s talks over a swoop for Collins are ‘progressing’.

Should he join, the 26-year-old will compete with Wilson for a starting spot but a deal could see Simon Moore pushed further down the pecking order. The report adds that it is expected the door will open for him to find a new club.

A solid addition

If Collins is to head to Coventry City, it’ll mark another good signing for Robins and co.

He’ll be strong cover for Wilson and he’s shown before that he’s good enough to hold down a starting role in the Championship. Across 81 appearances in the division, the Southampton-born ‘keeper has kept 21 clean sheets and was key in getting Barnsley into the play-offs when he broke into the side in the second half of the 2020/21 season.

The swoop seemingly opens the door for Moore to move on. It could be the best option for the ‘keeper, who will be hopeful of finding game time away from the Coventry Building Society Arena. He has a year left on his contract too, so it allows the Sky Blues to get a fee for him rather than seeing him go for nothing this time next year.