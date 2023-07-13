Coventry City and Sunderland among teams eyeing loan deal for Manchester United youngster

Championship duo Coventry City and Sunderland are interested in a loan deal for Manchester United youngster Noam Emeran, according to reports coming out of Europe.

Emeran, 20, is a product of the Entente youth academy in France, but he’s been with Manchester United since 2019.

He’s yet to make his senior debut for the Red Devils but it looks like the attacker could get his first taste of first-team experience this summer with a loan move away from Old Trafford.

An emerging report from French outlet Foot Mercato (via Sport Witness) says that Coventry City and Sunderland are among the sides eyeing a loan deal for the Frenchman, with the likes of Vitesse Arnhem, Anderlecht, and Strasbourg also credited with an interest.

Sunderland look like they could develop a good relationship with United after Amad Diallo’s success on loan last time round, whilst Coventry City will be an attractive destination for a lot of players after their impressive run to the play-off final last season.

Emeran to the Championship?

The Championship is becoming a more and a more attractive place for Premier League clubs to send their youngsters out on loan, and a lot of the time these youngsters are getting their first experience of proper first-team football in the second tier.

It’s a very make of break process but so far, there’s been very few United youngsters who’ve not been able to withstand the test, and so Emeran will no doubt be an impressive youngster with a lot of potential.

United’s preference for Emeran will surely dictate this move. They seemingly have the option to send him to a top flight European club or to a club in either Sunderland or Coventry who’ll be challenging for promotion.

Expect to see Emeran’s name in headlines a bit more this summer.