Colchester United poised to land Crystal Palace man, reporter claims

Colchester United are poised to sign goalkeeper Owen Goodman on loan from Crystal Palace, reports Alan Nixon.

Colchester United are closing in on a temporary deal for the young Premier League man.

Goodman, who is 19-years-old, is set to leave Selhurst Park on loan for the first time in his career as he looks to get some experience under his belt.

Nixon has claimed on Patreon that the teenager is ‘heading’ to the JobServe Community Stadium ahead of next season.

Goalkeeping competition for Colchester

Colchester will See Goodman as someone to compete for their number one spot next term in League Two. They currently have Sam Hornby and youngster Ted Collins as their two goalkeeping options at the moment and are in need of another body in that department.

Goodman has been on the books at Crystal Palace for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the London club. He has been a regular for the Eagles at various youth levels over recent years and was handed his first professional contract back in July 2021 when he was just 17.

The Essex-born man is still waiting on his senior debut with Roy Hodgson’s side but made the bench on a handful of occasions in the top flight in the last campaign. In addition, he saw his contract extended last year which shows he is highly-rated by his current club.

A loan switch to Colchester now would suit all parties involves as the U’s would boost their options between the sticks and he would boost his development before eventually heading back to Crystal Palace. Ben Garner’s men finished 20th in the table last term and were six points above the drop zone in the end.