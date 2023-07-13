Birmingham City closing in on permanent swoop for Bournemouth forward

Birmingham City are set to sign Bournemouth forward Siriki Dembele on a permanent basis, as per a report from Birmingham Live.

Birmingham City have wasted no time in strengthening their ranks this summer with a number of impressive additions already made by John Eustace and co. Thus far, Krystian Bielik, Ethan Laird, Koji Miyoshi and Tyler Roberts have all signed, while Kevin Long returned after initially being released.

Now, yet another new face is coming through the doors at St. Andrew’s.

Birmingham Live has reported that Bournemouth attacker Dembele is set to join the Blues on a permanent basis.

The Scottish forward has had a tough time with the Cherries. He signed as an exciting addition from Peterborough United but struggled to break into the side before heading on loan to France with AJ Auxerre in January.

Should the move go through, he’ll leave Bournemouth with two goals and two assists to his name in 22 outings.

One to watch

While Dembele’s time at Bournemouth hasn’t gone as hoped and the Auxerre stint didn’t bear much fruit, this could be a really shrewd coup for Birmingham City.

The 26-year-old is a skilful, versatile forward. His trickery made him a huge hit at London Road with the Posh, starring in League One while also impressing upon the step up to the Championship. Dembele can play anywhere across the front three or as an attacking midfielder and can be a goalscoring and creative threat.

He’s an exciting player to watch and could become a firm favourite if he can get back to his dangerous best with the right coaching and game time.

It will be hoped that the deal can be wrapped up with no hitches but with Birmingham Live reporting that he’s set to sign, fans will have an eye on social media for confirmation of the deal.