3 right-backs QPR should consider instead of released Sheffield Wednesday man

QPR were among the sides said keen on a move for former Sheffield Wednesday full-back Jack Hunt on Wednesday afternoon.

QPR, Huddersfield Town, Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers were all linked with Hunt in Football Insider‘s report. He’s available for nothing after his exit from Sheffield Wednesday, where his game time was fairly limited last season.

The R’s have to be shrewd in their summer business, but they can still do that while perhaps looking a bit higher for new additions. Here, we put forward three right-backs the club should consider instead of Hunt…

Ola Aina – Free agent

This is a fairly ambitious shout but there are reasons this could work. London-born Aina came through Chelsea’s academy and has experience at a high level, playing Premier League football with Fulham and most recently in Serie A with Torino.

He had dropped down the ranks in Italy though and is now available for nothing. The offer of a return to West London could prove intriguing for the Nigerian international and with a move to the Championship, he could get back to playing week in, week out.

Conor Bradley – Liverpool

If the R’s are open to considering loan options, Liverpool star Bradley could be a player worth looking at.

The Northern Ireland international starred during his spell with Bolton Wanderers last season and if he wants to keep playing, a Championship stint looks like the logical next step. It could be that his parent club would prefer him to play for a team further up the division after his success last season but he’s one worth at least looking into, even if he’d only be in temporarily.

Wes Harding – Free agent

Last but not least is another free agent who could certainly do a job for QPR. Harding is a defensively strong full-back who can also play as a centre-back, be it in a back three or a back four. The Jamaican ace has spent much of his career in the Championship, playing 140 times in the division.

At 26, he has plenty of time ahead of him at this level and on a free transfer, he could make for a strong addition to Gareth Ainsworth’s ranks.