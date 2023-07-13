3 left-backs Birmingham City should consider amid rumoured transfer battle for Bundesliga man

Birmingham City are said to be battling Swansea City for Werder Bremen left-back Lee Buchanan this summer.

Claims of the Blues and the Swans’ interest in Buchanan emerged from Football Insider on Wednesday.

Birmingham City could do with bolstering their options on the left with only Emmanuel Longelo available as a senior option at wing-back or full-back. However, amid the rival interest in Buchanan, it could be wise to keep some potential alternatives in mind. Here, we put forward three worth considering…

George Cox – Free agent

Cox is available for nothing after the expiry of his Fortuna Sittard contract and after a spell in The Netherlands, he could be ready to return to England with a move to the Championship.

He can play as a full-back or wing-back and has filled in as a left-sided centre-back too. He’s got a good left foot and an eye for a cross so could prove a creative threat for the Blues.

Alvaro Fernandez – Manchester United

Perhaps a bit punchy after his successful Preston North End loan but the Blues have a good relationship with Manchester United. Another season out on loan could be best for Fernandez and while he can definitely play at a higher level, Birmingham City would be wise to test the waters.

The 20-year-old can play anywhere on the left-hand side.

George Bello – Free agent

Last but not least is another free agent in the form of Nigerian-born U.S. international Bello.

He’s been gaining experience at a high level for some time now, breaking through in America with Atlanta United before heading to Germany with Armenia Bielefeld. At 21, he’s got plenty of time to come good on his potential and he could be someone who has a high value in the years to come.