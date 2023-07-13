3 goalkeepers Barnsley must consider as 26-year-old nears Championship move

Barnsley will be hoping to ramp up their summer business after Neill Collins’ appointment and one area in need of bolstering is their goalkeeping department.

Barnsley had two strong options over the second half of last season. Harry Isted impressed after joining on loan but he’s now joined Charlton Athletic and Brad Collins’ rumoured move to Coventry City is said to be ‘progressing’.

Jamie Searle and Ben Killip are the other options in goal but a true no.1 wouldn’t go amiss at Oakwell. Here, we putt forward three ‘keepers the Tykes must consider…

Callum Burton – Plymouth Argyle

Michael Cooper will become Plymouth Argyle’s no.1 once he’s fit again, despite Burton’s impressive performances in his absence. The signing of Conor Hazard means the Pilgrims have another option in goal too, meaning Burton could find chances hard to come by again.

His form in Plymouth’s title charge showed he’s worthy of a starting spot and he could get that at Oakwell.

Jamie Cumming – Chelsea

Cumming is vastly experienced in the EFL after various loan spells. Like Collins was, he’s in the Chelsea setup but with a year left on his contract, a sale could allow the club to get a fee for him while allowing the ‘keeper to really settle at a new team rather than yet another loan.

He seems feasible signing and could develop really well with a regular role.

Arthur Okonwko – Arsenal

This one would more than likely be a loan but it could be one worth considering nonetheless. Okonkwo spent the spent half of last season before heading to Austria with Sturm Graz, where he kept six clean sheets in 18 games.

The towering 21-year-old looks like another promising shot-stopper for the future and could be a feasible addition for Barnsley or another League One side in the market for another option in between the sticks.