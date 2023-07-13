3 attacking midfielders Blackburn Rovers must consider as new transfer desire emerges

Blackburn Rovers are keen to add more new faces to their ranks and the Lancashire Telegraph has revealed one of their current desires.

Blackburn Rovers are keen to bring an attacking midfielder, with the expectation that it will be in the form of a Premier League loan. The club have used the loan market well in recent years, so it isn’t a surprise to see them dipping into it again.

With that said, here are three attacking midfielders Rovers should look to loan from the top-flight…

Oscar Bobb – Manchester City

At 20, Norwegian starlet Bobb is ready for a step up. He’s thrived at youth level and looks destined for a chance in senior football after managed eight goals and 18 assists in 35 games across all competitions.

The versatile prodigy can play as an attacking midfielder, on either wing or further forward as a striker. He’s a serious creative threat and could take the Championship by storm if given the chance.

Andy Moran – Brighton & Hove Albion

Moran is another versatile attacking midfielder who looks ready for a step up in competition. Brighton’s rich selection of young talents means 19-year-old Moran might have to wait for a chance with the Seagulls but a second-tier loan could take him to the next level.

The Irishman has managed 15 goals and 10 assists in 44 games for Brighton’s U21s since stepping up from the U18s, where he managed 12 goals and 12 assists in 30 outings.

Elliot Anderson – Newcastle United

Last but not least is Elliot Anderson, who might be a bit of a punchy suggestion. He was in and around Newcastle United’s first-team last season and given that they’re in Europe, Anderson will be valuable as a homegrown player, also offering depth.

However, if the Magpies can bring in another midfield option or two, a loan could be his best option. At his best in an advanced midfield role or on the left, Anderson thrived in League Two in 2021 and could definitely see his talents translate to Championship level.