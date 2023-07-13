25-year-old could stay with Leeds United this summer as difficult contract details emerge

Leeds United defender Max Wober could end up staying with the club because clauses in his contract are making a deal difficult, as per reporter Peter Linden (via Sport Witness).

Leeds United are set to see a whole host of star players move on this summer.

It means Daniel Farke will have a tough task rebuilding the ranks at Elland Road as he bids to form a squad capable of bouncing back to the Premier League at the first time of asking after last season’s dismal relegation.

Among those many would think will leave is Austrian defender Wober but now, it has been said that he could end up staying.

Peter Linden has said (via Sport Witness) that while some of the Leeds United squad will seal exits thanks to clauses in their deals, Wober’s pricey contract could prevent him a temporary or permanent move. A switch to the Premier League or Germany could be on the cards but as it stands, his contract package and valuation of €14m (around £12m) makes a deal hard to do.

An unlikely stay?

Wober would be a great asset in the Championship but with his representatives doing what they can to find a move away, time will tell if he’ll stay or move on. His significant contract and Leeds’ demands look to be making a move tough to find though, despite the fact he’d be a good signing.

As a left-footed centre-back with experience at a high level with RB Salzburg, Ajax and Leeds United, Wober would be a welcome addition to many backlines. However, he’s on the biggest contract of his career and at €14m, he won’t be a cheap player to sign.

Time will tell if the goalposts chance as the window progresses but for now, Wober could be playing Championship football with the Whites next season.