‘Working really hard’: Schumacher makes exciting Plymouth Argyle transfer claim

Plymouth Argyle earned a well-deserved promotion last season finishing top of the third tier with over 100 points.

Schumacher took reigns at the club following the departure of Ryan Lowe. The young coach narrowly missed out on a top six finish in his first campaign in charge, but managed to turn things around last year taking League One by storm.

Now, the Pilgrims are preparing for life in the Championship and with the club not likely to have a budget the size of those pushing in and around the top six, they have to ensure their business is smart and sensible.

So far this summer Plymouth Argyle have been busy, and Schumacher insists his side aren’t slowing anytime soon. Speaking to Plymouth Live, he said:

“We need to bring more people in.

“We all know we need to strengthen the squad and we are working really hard to do that. The people who we are trying to recruit, I’m not worried they are not going to be fit because they are all playing at their clubs and they getting training into them.

“There is stuff going on behind the scenes. Being at this level, the transfers we are wanting to bring to the club it just takes time. It’s not like you are signing people who are free agents all the time.

“It takes that little bit longer and we are just trying to get through the process as best we can.”

Saying the right things

Plymouth Argyle fans will naturally be excited as the club embark on a new era in England’s second tier.

However, that excitement can soon turn to doom and gloom with the Championship a competitive and unforgiving division. It is vital club’s complete smart deals to prepare them for the demands of a long and tiring campaign.

Schumacher’s claim suggests his club are targeting ambitious moves which can only bode well for them this season, but it will be hoped progress is made over the coming weeks before the Pilgrims’ season opener on August 5th.

It’s vital Plymouth Argyle get off to a good start this season to avoid facing an uphill battle before the season has really got going.

The Pilgrims host Huddersfield Town in the first game of the new Championship season.