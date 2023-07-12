Watford hold talks over deal for winger who could sign for £4.5m next year

Watford have begun talks over a loan-to-buy deal for winger Luis Palma, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

Watford will be keen to add some more fresh faces to their ranks this summer as Valerien Ismael bids to tturn the Hornets into a promotion-winning side once again. Thus far, Tom Ince and Rhys Healey have joined the ranks at Vicarage Road but as the season nears, the hope will be that business can ramp up more sooner rather than later.

Now, claims of discussions over a move for 23-year-old winger Palma have emerged in new talks.

The Daily Mail states that Watford have begun talks over a loan-to-buy deal for the Honduras international after his impressive season with Greek side Aris Thessaloniki. Since signing from CDS Vida in his native, Palma has notched 15 goals and eight assists in 47 games across all competitions, transitioning into the European game well.

A deal would see Watford pay £850,000 to sign him on loan this summer, with the move becoming permanent next year for £4.5m.

A new star?

Watford have shown a willingness to dip into the foreign market for new signings on plenty of occasions and a move for Palma would mark another dip into the Americas for a fresh talent. Palma looks as though he could be ready for a chance in England too having impress since coming over to Europe.

He was a standout in Honduras before impressing in Greece and with talks underway over a deal, it will be interesting to see if the Hornets can get this over the line.

Palma could prove a handy addition to Ismael’s attacking ranks. He mainly plays as a left-winger but his versatility has seen him play across the front three and in attacking midfield before as well.