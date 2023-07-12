UPDATED: The 9 Blackburn Rovers summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Blackburn Rovers have already brought in some fresh faces but rumours have been rife over more potential deals at Ewood Park.

After a quick start to business, incomings have slowed a little. Sondre Tronstad, Niall Ennis and Arnor Sigurdsson have signed, but the hope will be that Blackburn Rovers can add to those three sooner rather than later.

Rumours have been rife over potential targets and outgoings so here, we look at the recent reports to have emerged and assess the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Sonny Perkins

Leeds United youngster Perkins looks ready for a step up to senior football and TEAMtalk has said that Blackburn Rovers are among the Championship sides keen on a deal.

How likely is this one?

While a loan looks likely for Perkins and signing another striker temporarily isn’t out of the question for Rovers, Perkins might be an odd one. He’d be a good signing but there’s a chance the two sides could be battling for promotion this season, so Leeds might hesitate if they think it could strengthen a rival.

Giel Flokstra

Young Dutch goalkeeper Flokstra is rumoured to have been on trial with Rovers as they look to add another promising shot-stopper to their ranks.

How likely is this one?

If Blackburn were to firm up their interest, this certainly seems a feasible signing. It remains to be seen whether or not they will do so though.

Danny Batth

Rovers could do with another centre-back and reports have said Sunderland man Batth is one on the radar in Lancashire.

How likely is this one?

An experienced defender wouldn’t go amiss after Daniel Ayala’s exit and Batth could prove a really smart signing. Whether or not Sunderland will be willing to sell him to a potential play-off rival though, time will tell.

Isac Lidberg

Plymouth Argyle and Swansea City were both linked with Swedish striker Lidberg alongside Rovers last month. The powerful forward is out of contract next summer after netting seven Eredivisie goals last season.

How likely is this one?

Nothing further has emerged regarding this story since it was first reported and while it seems feasible that Blackburn could dip into the Dutch market, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Lidberg links come to nothing.

Jack Vale

It has been said that academy graduate Vale could leave the club on loan this summer. Blackpool and Derby County are both rumoured to be suitors.

How likely is this one?

This could be best for Vale. There were bright moments in his breakthrough season but he looks a little below Championship level for now. A stint in League One could do wonders for his development as there is no doubt he could be a future first-team mainstay for Rovers.

Tayo Edun

Out of favour Edun has long been linked with a move away and Jon Dahl Tomasson said earlier this week that he will be free to leave. Charlton Athletic have been mentioned as suitors again too.

How likely is this one?

An exit for the versatile Edun looks inevitable, but time will tell whether he ends up at Charlton Athletic or elsewhere.

Igor Tyjon

Rochdale’s 16-year-old prodigy Tyjon has drawn plenty of interest this summer but after Brighton dropped out of the chase, Rovers are reportedly set to secure his signature ahead of the new season.

How likely is this one?

Blackburn love adding new talents to their youth ranks where possible and with the club said to be leading the chase, this one seems quite likely.

Adam Wharton

Speculation has been rife over young midfielder Wharton’s future amid continued links with a Premier League move. The most recent claims said Everton had discussed a possible swap deal involved striker Tom Cannon and the now-sold Ellis Simms.

How likely is this one?

Simms is out of the question after his move to Coventry City and Everton are fairly cash-strapped, so a swap might be their only way of meeting Blackburn Rovers’ demands. The Lancashire outfit need to raise funds before more signings can come in and Wharton would definitely do that, but the club are keen to retain him.

An Everton move might not be likely but if someone can pay the big bucks, Wharton could feasibly head elsewhere before the window ends.

Carlo Holse

Links with 24-year-old winger Holse emerged earlier this month stating Blackburn are among those keen. Bodo/Glimt are also interested with a seven-figure price tag cited.

How likely is this one?

This could be a tough one to do unless Blackburn raise funds first. Besides, with Sigurdsson in, it might be a surprise if Rovers add another winger.