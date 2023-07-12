UPDATED: The 4 Ipswich Town summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Ipswich Town have had a fairly quiet, but shrewd summer transfer window so far.

Ipswich Town have signed long-term target Jack Taylor from Peterborough United and young goalkeeper Cieren Slicker from Manchester City.

The Tractor Boys have bolstered heavily in previous transfer widows but it looks like Kieran McKenna’s side are going about their business in a more calculated and shrewd fashion this summer.

There’s more expected to arrive and also leave this summer, and here we look at the latest Ipswich Town rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Joe Pigott

Striker Joe Pigott is reportedly facing the ace this summer – Darren Witcoop says that the 29-year-old could see his contract torn up despite there being 12 months left on it.

How likely is this one?

Expect Ipswich to be looking for a new home for Pigott this summer. It’ll be a blow for them to release a proven striker but at the same time, if he’s not in contention, he’s taking up a wage for nothing. A loan move could be suitable, but either way it looks like Pigott is on his way out this summer.

Craig Cathcart

Another story from Witcoop this summer has claimed that released Watford centre-back Craig Cathcart is an option for Ipswich Town ahead of next season.

How likely is this one?

Ipswich could definitely do with adding some Championship experience and quality this summer and Cathcart would bring just that. Expect him to have a number of suitors in the Championship and League One, but with nothing said of this move in a while now, it’s not looking too likely as things stand.

Sam Surridge

Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge is said to be a target for Ipswich Town this summer, with the striker well down the pecking order at the City Ground ahead of next season.

How likely is this one?

Surridge definitely looks to be up for grabs this summer, but he also has interest from Leeds United who are said to be readying a £2.2million bid for the 24-year-old. It seems like Surridge to Leeds is a lot closer than Surridge to Ipswich – a move to Portman Road can’t be ruled out but it’s not looking overly likely as things stand.

Panutche Camara

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Derby County boss Paul Warne is in the market for a goal-scorer and that he’s a big admirer of his former Rotherham United man Panutche Camara.

How likely is this one?

Not very – it’s said that Ipswich will not entertain any bids for Camara this summer.