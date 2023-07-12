Turkish side make bid for Leeds United man after Marseille withdraw interest

Galatasaray have tabled a loan bid for Leeds United man Junior Firpo with an option to buy, as per Fotospor (Via Leeds United News).

Firpo, 26, made 19 Premier League appearances last season for the Whites. The Dominican Republic left back scored one and assisted another as Leeds United suffered an unfortunate relegation.

The 26-year-old made the move to Elland Road from Barcelona in a move which did generate excitement among the supporters. However, Firpo has failed to live up to that excitement and despite some good performances here and there, it was nowhere near consistent enough to compete in England’s top tier.

It was reported earlier this summer that Firpo was set to leave the club, and now Turkish side Galatasaray have tabled a loan bid for Firpo which gives them the option to buy next summer. Leeds United are yet to respond to the offer.

It goes onto say Marseille have withdrawn their interest in the left back with the only known bid on the table currently from Turkey.

Fighting a losing battle

Leeds United have a 20% sell-on clause for Firpo, meaning any deal they strike will leave a large sum of money going to Barcelona.

This makes a worthwhile deal incredibly difficult to negotiate and with the player wanting to leave it backs the Leeds United board into a corner.

It’s a shame Firpo didn’t meet expectations in England, and it is best for both parties if he moves on this summer, but with Firpo one of only two natural left backs at the club Daniel Farke will need to find a replacement as soon as possible with the season edging closer.

This one is certainly one to keep an eye as while Firpo’s departure appears imminent, it remains to be seen what kind of deal Leeds United consider acceptable this summer.