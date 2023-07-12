The 6 Coventry City summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Coventry City will be looking to build on last season’s success by recruiting well this summer and kicking on in the new campaign.

Although the promotion bid ended in heartbreak, the 2022/23 season saw the Sky Blues reach new heights.

New recruits will help them in their bid to go one further and thus far, Coventry City have added three new faces to their ranks. Ellis Simms, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Jay Dasilva have all signed, further strengthening Mark Robins’ squad.

Here though, we look at the latest rumours to emerge and assess the chances of each deal materialising…

Viktor Gyokeres

Talisman Gyokeres has been heavily linked with a move away and as many will know, it seems a matter of time before his move to Sporting CP is done. Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday that the Swede had travelled to Lisbon to seal the switch.

How likely is this one?

Barring any shock changes, Gyokeres looks certain to become a Sporting player. In fact, the cash swoops for Simms and Sakamoto suggest the deal is completely done.

Luke McNally

Rumours have been rife over a possible return for loan favourite McNally but a potential hurdle could be that Burnley only want to loan him out, while Coventry want a permanent deal.

How likely is this one?

Given the money City will have after the Gyokeres deal and the fact that McNally is way down the pecking order at Burnley, you can’t help but feel that a compromise could be reached here.

Gustavo Hamer

Like Gyokeres, star central midfielder Hamer is another player widely tipped to move. Fulham have been credited with interest, as have relegated Leeds United.

How likely is this one?

If Hamer leaves, it would be a real surprise if he was to stay in the Championship. A move to one of the newly-relegated sides – like Leeds – is more feasible, but the midfielder looks to have outgrown the second-tier. If the right bid comes in from a top-flight club, Hamer could become the next Coventry star to exit.

Matty Godden

Godden is rumoured to be a target for Derby County, who need a new talisman after losing David McGoldrick.

How likely is this one?

The striker has shown he is a handy asset and he can score goals at Championship level. However, if he wants more game time, a drop down a league may be best.

Morgan Whittaker

Out of favour Swansea City man Whittaker was linked as a potential replacement for Gyokeres previously.

How likely is this one?

While different players, Whittaker would definitely bring goals. After the Simms signing though, a big outlay for someone like Whittaker might make this deal a difficult one to do.

Joel Latibeaudiere

Latibeaudiere is a free agent after leaving Swansea City and he’s rumoured to be among the free agents being considered by Coventry as they look to bolster their ranks.

How likely is this one?

Latibeaudiere would be a great fit and a brilliant signing for the Sky Blues. If he’s someone the club are keen on, it’s definitely a move you could see happening this summer.