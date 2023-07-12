Swansea City enter talks over free transfer swoop for 29-year-old

Swansea City have held talks over a possible move for free agent goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas, according to Greek outlet Sport Time (via The Sun).

Swansea City will be looking to bring in some more fresh faces now that the appointment of Michael Duff has been wrapped up. Fresh additions will be key in the new boss’ bid to kick on from a strong end to last season and one area in need of bolstering is the goalkeeping department.

Andy Fisher and the sidelined Steven Benda are the current options, with no senior third choice ‘keeper in place.

However, it might not be long before the Swans add a new shot-stopper to their ranks. Reports from Greece have said that discussions have been held with 29-year-old free agent Barkas, who is without a club after being let go by Celtic this summer.

Barkas’ time with Celtic didn’t go as hoped, falling down the pecking order before heading to Dutch side FC Utrecht on loan for the 2022/23 campaign.

The fight to start

It will be intriguing to see who emerges as Duff’s no.1 once the season gets underway. Fisher has had critics during his time in South Wales but held down the starting spot during an impressive run of form while Benda was cast to the sidelines.

The German had impressed when given his long-awaited chance in the side and could be the favourite for a starting spot after his time out.

Barkas would add further depth and competition to Swansea’s goalkeeping department and he does have experience at a good level. He’s been a starting ‘keeper in Greece and Holland’s top tiers before, though it would be interesting to see just how he’d fare in the Championship after a challenging stint in Scotland.