Sunderland target wants Championship move with negotiations still ongoing

Sunderland are continuing negotiations for Rijeka striker Matija Frigan despite the recent rejected bid, as per Croatian outlet SportCom.hr (Via @CamRogersFC).

Frigan, 20, scored 14 goals last season in 27 league outings for Rijeka in Croatia’s top tier. His goals helped fire his side to a top four finish with the youngster becoming quite the prospect in Croatia.

Sunderland’s interest in Frigan has been circulating for a short while now and earlier this week it was reported that Sunderland had a bid of €4million rejected for the U21 Croatia international.

However, despite the rejected bid, the latest update suggests the Black Cats are continuing to negotiate with Rijeka in the hope of striking an agreement for Frigan this summer. The report goes onto say that despite interest from elsewhere, the 20-year-old wants a move to the Championship this summer.

The update suggests that with all three parties wanting to make a deal Rijeka chairman Damir Mišković may reduce the asking price for Sunderland.

Exactly what they need

Sunderland have two natural strikers at the club in the form of Ross Stewart and new man Luis Hemir.

However, with Stewart set to miss the start of the campaign through injury it is clear that Tony Mowbray needs more firepower in this area. Hemir is an exciting prospect, but resting all the pressure on his shoulders probably isn’t a smart move so early in his Sunderland career, so an extra man in Frigan would significantly aid Sunderland’s chances this season.

Frigan is unproven at this level, however Sunderland’s recruitment these days is very much based on data and if the data says the youngster can be a success on Wearside then recent history suggests he stands a pretty good chance.

It will be hoped Sunderland can reach an agreement with Rijeka soon to give the 20-year-old as much time as possible to settle into life in a new country before the pressures of the season really ramp up.