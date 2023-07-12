QPR want to sign League One man but club reluctant to sell the player

QPR are keen on signing Wycombe Wanderers defender Chris Forino, reports West London Sport.

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth is keen to raid former club Wycombe Wanderers for centre-back Forino, 23, after losing both Rob Dickie and Leon Balogun this summer.

Forino has had to work his through the non-league to where he is now. Since joining Wycombe in 2021 he’s racked up 45 league appearances for the club, with 30 of those coming in League One last season.

Ainsworth’s options at centre-back are very light and West London Sport say that the R’s want to sign an experienced name at the back this season, as well as Forino.

But the same report adds that QPR are working under financial restrictions despite the sales of Dickie and Seny Dieng this summer, with Wycombe currently reluctant to lose Forino.

Centre-back options

Last season, QPR had several options at centre-back. But after Dickie and Balogun’s departures it leaves just Jimmy Dunne and Jake Clarke-Salter – the latter proved to be very injury-prone last time round.

So a couple of centre-backs definitely seems like a priority for the R’s this summer and Forino would be a good addition – he proved his worth in League One last season and he’s at a good age, not to mention toe obvious link to Ainsworth.

But whether or not the club could afford to bring him in is another question. The R’s have made some money this summer but it doesn’t look like spending money, so expect the club to really make use of the loan market especially as the summer transfer draws on.

QPR kick off their 2023/24 campaign with a trip to Watford on August 5th.