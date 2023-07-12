QPR identity Peterborough United man as potential transfer target

QPR have identified Peterborough United’s Josh Knight as a potential centre-back target, as per reporter Darren Witcoop.

QPR are in the market for new recruits this summer and a centre-back needs to be on their shopping list.

Only Ziyad Larkeche and Paul Smyth have arrived so far, although Taylor Richards’ temporary move has been made permanent. The backline needs to be a priority though and it seems a number of targets have been identified.

As per reporter Witcoop, the R’s are dipping into the League One market for options at the heart of defence. He mentions interest in Chris Forino and Jack Whatmough – who have both already been linked – before adding that Peterborough United man Knight is another on the radar.

QPR looking into League One for a new defender. Gareth Ainsworth’s wish-list includes Wycombe’s Chris Forino, Jack Whatmough from Wigan and transfer-listed Peterborough centre-half Josh Knight. Talks continue over signings of Asmir Begovic and Lewis Wing. #QPR #wafc #wwfc #pufc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 12, 2023

The ex-Leicester City youngster has been transfer listed by Posh after entering the final 12 months of his contract. He also spent time under Gareth Ainsworth’s management during a loan spell with Wycombe.

It is worth noting that Knight’s transfer listing is likely due to a policy of doing so with players who enter the final year of their deals, not because of his shortcomings as a player.

Time to ramp up business

There have been some significant changes at Loftus Road this summer. Les Ferdinand and Tony Fernandes have moved on, so it makes sense that summer business hasn’t exactly caught alight yet.

However, as it stands, the R’s look to be staring down the barrel at another relegation fight. Ainsworth and co won’t want that to be the case but new signings are a must if they’re to better their hopes for the new season.

Knight could prove to be a shrewd signing given his transfer listing. He will know how the manager operates and he has shown he can play Championship football before. Not only that, but he still has time to develop further and maximise his potential.

A swoop for Knight would mark shrewd business, but movement needs to pick up soon for QPR.