QPR, Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers among sides eyeing free agent defender

32-year-old right-back Hunt is without a club after departing Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

He made 26 appearances for the Owls over the course of the 2022/23 campaign, mainly playing a supporting role before his exit. The Leeds-born defender offered an option at full-back or wing-back, also filling in on the right-hand side of a back three when called upon.

Now, it is claimed Hunt is drawing attention from both the Championship and League One.

Football Insider claims QPR, Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town are all in the hunt for the defender.

He’d bring a wealth of experience and pedigree to any of the four clubs. Hunt has played 289 times in the Championship over the course of his career, also notching 117 appearances in League One along the way.

Looking for a new club

Hunt’s 2022/23 campaign wasn’t the easiest given his lack of game time. He’ll be hopefully of getting back to being a regular starter at his next club but that could prove difficult if he ends up in the Championship with QPR and Huddersfield Town both interested.

You would fancy him to get more game time at a lower level, so Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers could be intriguing options. Both are still sizeable clubs with solid ambitions ahead of the new season, presenting solid destinations for Hunt.

Regardless of where he ends up, Hunt’s experience and leadership can allow him to become an influential figure off the pitch. His pedigree is valuable in a dressing room, so it isn’t a surprise to see he’s drawing a fair amount of interest.