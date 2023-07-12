Price tag revealed as Huddersfield Town man edges closer to Serie A move

Huddersfield Town man Etienne Camara is set to join Serie A side Udinese, as per GOAL France (via Inside Futbol).

Camara, 20, joined Huddersfield Town from Angers three years ago. The central midfielder made 20 Championship outings in his first full season in senior football last time out and helped Neil Warnock’s side to second tier survival.

The French U20 international is a big prospect and at a young age proved he could compete in what is a relentless and competitive division in England.

But, the back end of the campaign saw Camara struggle to get into Warnock’s squad and interest began surfacing earlier this summer.

Now, it appears Udinese have beaten the likes of Anderlecht to win Camara’s signature with Huddersfield Town set to receive €2million for the 20-year-old, including add-ons.

Bouncing back

The Terriers looked destined for relegation at times last season and have Warnock to thank for their second tier status remaining intact.

It is now the board’s job to back the team in the summer window and the recruitment team’s role to attract the right players to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Warnock is staying on at the helm of Huddersfield Town and his experience will be a boost for them this coming campaign, but it’s their summer business that will make or break their chances and a slow start to the window means there’s still a lot of work to do before the start of the season.

Losing the 20-year-old midfielder does leave a gap to fill in Warnock’s squad and it’ll be interesting to see if they use the Camara money to strengthen this summer, or instead opt for free transfers and loans.