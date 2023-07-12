Oxford United midfielder wanted by clubs in the Championship

Oxford United could face a battle to keep hold of the midfielder between now and the end of the transfer window.

Goodrham, who is 19-years-old, broke into the U’s first-team last season and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

According to Football Insider, he has emerged on the radar of ‘multiple’ Championship teams this summer.

1 of 20 Name this EFL player... Ross Stewart Corry Evans Billy Sharp John Fleck

Oxford United man wanted

Goodrham still has another couple of years left on his contract at the Kassam Stadium meaning the club are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet. They also hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months on top of his current arrangement meaning he is pretty much tied down until June 2025.

However, it may be hard for the U’s to stand in the way if a good opportunity is to come his way over the next couple of weeks/months.

He joined Oxford on the back of a spell in the academy at Reading and made his senior debut back in September 2019 in a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Crawley Town at the age of just 16, becoming the club’s youngest ever player in the process.

Goodrham then had loan spells away at Hayes and Yeading United and Slough to get some experience under his belt before becoming a first-team regular.

He made 43 appearances in all competitions last term and chipped in with three goals to help Liam Manning’s side avoid relegation to League Two.

Oxford will be aiming for a much better showing in the next campaign and keeping hold of Goodrham would certainly boost their chances. They have made some solid signings so far this summer such as Ruben Rodrigues, Jordan Thorniley and Mark Harris.