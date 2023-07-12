Opinion: Stoke City should rival Ipswich for £2m man who’d be perfect Dion Sanderson alternative

Stoke City’s summer transfer business has got underway in the past week, with the Potters signing Enda Stevens on a free transfer and Ben Pearson from Bournemouth.

It was a subdued start for Stoke City, but Alex Neil’s side have made two decent signings in the last week and many more are expected before the transfer window slams shut on September 1st.

And one positions that the Potters look set to bolster is centre-back. Neil’s options at the back are looking fairly light after losing Phil Jagielka and Axel Tuanzebe at the end of last season, with Wolves’ Dion Sanderson being touted a possible option.

He’s wanted back by Birmingham City though and Sanderson is said to be keen on a return to St Andrew’s. But Stoke could find a solid alternative in a player who Sanderson spent time with on loan lat Birmingham City last season – Auston Trusty.

The Arsenal man won the Birmingham City Player of the Season award last time round – he featured 48 times in all competitions last season and impressed Blues fans.

Earlier in the summer it was revealed that Arsenal are ready to offload the 24-year-old USMNT player, with a £2million price tag previously touted.

And earlier today, reports revealed that Stoke’s Championship rivals Ipswich Town are keen on a potential move for Trusty this summer.

Expect Trusty to be on the move this summer then. The Championship looks like his level and at £2million he’d be a real coup for any team in the second tier.

Stoke may have a bit of money to spend this summer and with the Potters looking to build for the future, and looking for centre-back options, a move for Trusty really makes sense.

If the Potters can get this one over the line then it could prove to be their best signing of the summer.