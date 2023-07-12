Opinion: Birmingham City could find perfect Chong replacement in loan swoop for Crystal Palace man who Hodgson admirers

Birmingham City look increasingly likely to lose Tahith Chong this summer, with Luton Town pursuing a move for the Dutchman.

And should Chong leave then it will open up a void in the Birmingham City front line. Chong brings a lot of pace, energy, and overall quality to the Blues ranks and his presence will need replacing ahead of next season.

Expect Birmingham City to still utilise the loan market this summer despite showing a clear shift towards permanent signings, and it’s within the loan market where they could find a perfect, short-term replacement for Chong ahead of next season – Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The 20-year-old scored 15 goals and assisted eight more in 45 League One outings for Charlton Athletic last season, leaving as the club’s Player of the Year.

He’s since returned to Palace where he looks set to spend pre-season, and Eagles boss Roy Hodgson is am admirer of his. Hodgson recently said of Rak-Sakyi:

“He was a charming boy. Everyone took to him when he came into the first-team squad and went about his business in a professional, quiet way, and we could see that we were dealing with a talent here. This was a very skilful player who was meant to be on the football field.

“Even stepping up from the U23s to first-team football, he handled very well. For him to do so well [at Charlton] and get that accolade and nomination is great for him, but also great for Crystal Palace. Loans can go either way.

“Jes should be coming back with his confidence sky-high and joining a lot of very talented players we have in the U21s at the moment. The club is in a very healthy position today in terms of players.”

And Rak-Sakyi already has interest from the Championship with Ipswich Town linked with a loan move earlier in the summer.

With competition rife at Selhurst Park, it looks likely that Rak-Sakyi will be sent out on loan again. And Birmingham City is proving to be a very good place for younger players to come and play on loan – Dion Sanderson and Auston Trusty last season are two examples – and Premier League clubs will have taken note of this.

Should Chong leave as well, Rak-Sakyi could get unlimited game time under John Eustace next season and Blues would be getting a very impressive and exciting player in the process.

Expect interest in Rak-Sakyi to ramp up later in the summer when pre-season preparations cool down – if Blues can bring him in, it would be a huge signing.