MK Dons take departed Motherwell man on trial

MK Dons have taken Josh Morris on trial after his exit from Motherwell, as per the MK Citizen.

MK Dons are taking a look at the winger as they prepare for life in League Two next season under Graham Alexander.

Morris, who is 31-years-old, cut ties with Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership at the end of last term and will be weighing up his next move in the game.

The MK Citizen (live match vlog, 11.07.23, 18.49) suggest he was in the Dons’ squad for their friendly against non-league side Wealdstone on Tuesday evening. They lost 2-1 in the end.

MK Dons weighing up their options

Morris is an experienced player in the Football League and has racked up 354 appearances in his career to date. He has jumped from club to club over recent years and could do with finding somewhere he can stay for a while and really make an impact now.

The Preston-born man started out at Blackburn Rovers and went on to play 22 times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away from Ewood Park at Yeovil Town, Rotherham United, Carlisle United and Fleetwood Town to get some experience under his belt.

He left Rovers in 2015 and had permanent stints at Bradford City and Scunthorpe before Alexander crossed paths with him at Fleetwood. The current MK Dons boss has since signed him for both Salford City and Motherwell and another reunion could potentially be on the cards in Buckinghamshire again now if he decides to hand him another deal.

The Dons will be aiming for an immediate promotion back to League One in the next campaign and have been busy on the transfer front over recent times. They have brought in the likes of Craig MacGillivray, Alex Gilbey, Cameron Norman and Nathan Harness.