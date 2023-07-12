League One club set to win battle for Aston Villa ‘keeper, season-long loan deal agreed

Exeter City are set to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo on loan for the 2023/24 campaign, as per Finnish outlet MTV Uutiset.

21-year-old goalkeeper Sinisalo spent the first half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan in League One with Burton Albion. He kept two clean sheets in eight outings with the Brewers before returning to Aston Villa in January to serve as Emi Martinez’s backup.

Now though, it sees the Finn could be heading for the EFL again.

MTV Uutiset of Finland have reported that Exeter City have agreed a one-year loan deal for Sinisalo, bringing him in to bolster their goalkeeping ranks ahead of the new season. The expectation is that he will join after this week after first being involved in a Villa friendly against Walsall.

Several other EFL clubs held interest in Sinisalo earlier this summer it is added, but the Grecians were Sinisalo’s pick as they look to build on a strong first season under Gary Caldwell.

A needed addition

Exeter City have lost some influential players this summer and thus far, only Jack Aitchison and Vincent Harper have arrived.

Sinisalo would become signing number three, arriving as a much-needed addition to the Grecians’ goalkeeping ranks. As it stands, only 18-year-old prodigy Harry Lee and Gary Woods are on the books as senior options in between the sticks, giving Sinisalo a good chance of becoming the no.1 choice at St. James’ Park.

Thus far, the Finn has mainly had to settle for backup roles while his starts have come in youth football. A move to Exeter could see that change as he bids to take himself to the next level in the new season. Time will tell just when a deal is announced, but the move looks to suit all parties.