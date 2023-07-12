‘In negotiations’: Ryan Lowe drops exciting Preston transfer claim after securing Holmes deal

Ryan Lowe has insisted Preston North End remain committed to strengthening their squad this summer ahead of the upcoming season.

Lowe’s Preston North End finished just a few points outside the Championship’s top six last season. It was a disappointing finish given how close the Lilywhites got to the play-offs, but the foundations are certainly there for them to kick on this season.

Deepdale has already welcomed several new faces ahead of the 2023/24 season with the likes of Calvin Ramsay joining on loan from Liverpool and Mads Frökjaer-Jensen making the switch to England with their most recent recruit Duane Holmes an exciting pickup by the club.

And the proactive start to summer business isn’t causing the club to now take it easy with Lowe admitting the club are in negotiations with several other players as things stand.

Ryan Lowe: "We’re in negotiations with a few other players so we’re looking to keep adding over the next few weeks.” #pnefc — George Hodgson (@GHodgsonSport) July 12, 2023

Making the right moves

Preston North End began last season quite strong with Lowe’s side subject to several narrow victories and 0-0 draws.

However, their goal scoring issues didn’t last too long and they became a very tough side to beat for anyone in the second tier.

The former Plymouth Argyle boss really has no excuses this season and with his side busy in the window it will be expected that Lowe provides instant results this season as they aim to secure a top six finish this time around.

The season begins in just over three weeks time and by the sounds of it there may be a couple of new additions to their squad by then.

Preston North End begin their campaign with an away clash against Bristol City, another side with high ambitions this coming year.