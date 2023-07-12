Impressive Arsenal man emerges on Ipswich Town’s transfer radar

Ipswich Town are eyeing up Arsenal man Auston Trusty among a number of other centre-backs, the EADT has said.

Trusty comes into this summer window off the back of a fantastic loan spell with Birmingham City last season.

The left-footed defender was a huge hit at St. Andrew’s, playing 48 times across all competitions as either a centre-back or left-back. The success of his loan has seen his stock rise massively, with many intrigued to see what could be next for the American.

Now, a new report from the EADT has said that Trusty has emerged on Ipswich Town’s radar.

The Tractor Boys have cash to splash after their return to the Championship and they’re weighing up a number of potential centre-back targets, Trusty included. More options at the heart of defence are needed at Portman Road and a move for Arsenal man Trusty would be a real statement signing for Town as they gear up for second-tier football.

An eye-catching target

Ipswich Town aren’t just looking to take part on their return to Championship football. They boast a squad many believe is capable of succeeding right off the bat and adding Trusty to the mix could really take their backline to the next level.

Luke Woolfenden, George Edmundson and Cameron Burgess are all strong options at centre-back. Burgess is the only left-footer and while he’s proven himself as a more than trustworthy performer in that role, Trusty would be a big upgrade.

He’s already shown just what he’s capable of in the Championship and arguably, he should be playing at a higher level next season.

However, if the chance is there to swoop for Trusty, Ipswich would be wise to snap up that opportunity this summer.