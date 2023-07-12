Free agent won’t be returning to QPR this summer, club confirms

Leon Balogun has left QPR after recovering from a hamstring injury.

The 35-year-old centre-back saw his original QPR contract expire at the end of last season. But he was named in the R’s pre-season tour of Austria and West London Sport said that QPR could potentially re-sign him ahead of next season.

Now though, the club has confirmed that Balogun has left the club after recoverng from his injury, suggesting that he won’t be re-signed ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Gareth Ainsworth has so far brought in Paul Smyth and Ziyad Larkeche on free transfers, with experienced goalkeeper Asmir Begovic looking set to sign on a one-year deal too.

But Balogun won’t be among those signed by QPR this summer, and what the summer might hold for the veteran centre-back remains to be seen.

A blow for QPR?

QPR have already lost Rob Dickie this summer who left for Bristol City last month – Ainsworth’s centre-back options are now Jimmy Dunne and Jake Clarke-Salter.

It’s quickly becoming a problem position for QPR, especially with Clarke-Salter proving to be injury prone last season.

Signing a new centre-back looks like a priority now and expect Ainsworth to be scouring the free and loan market for potential options ahead of next season, with the start of the new campaign quickly coming around.

As for Balogun, he may still have suitors in the Football League as he showed last season that he has quality, but he too proved to be injury prone.

QPR kick off their 2023/24 season with a trip to Watford in a few weeks, in what will be a very tough opener for the R’s.