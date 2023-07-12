Coventry City eyeing released Swansea City man, player weighing up options

Coventry City are eyeing up released Swansea City defender Joel Latibeaudiere on a free transfer this summer, as per Coventry Live.

Latibeaudiere, 23, made 34 Championship appearances last season for the Swans. The versatile defender came up with five league goal contributions from the back and his qualities allow him to fill a spot across the defensive line.

The Doncaster-born Jamaican international graduated from Manchester City’s academy before making the move to Swansea City in 2020.

But, unfortunately for Michael Duff Latibeaudiere saw his contract expire earlier this summer making him available on a free transfer this summer.

He has been linked with Premier League Luton Town already this summer, but with the Sky Blues now entering the race it seems the race for his signature is going to heat up.

The latest report states the defender is weighing up his options before making a decision on where to take his career next this season.

A battle worth fighting

Having came from Manchester City’s academy it is no surprise Latibeaudiere possesses very good ball-playing skills. The 23-year-old is calm and comfortable in possession and that style of play is becoming increasingly popular among managers.

Picking up the defender on a free would be a shrewd signing for most teams and if Coventry City can pull it off they will have themselves a more than capable defender to go on and challenge for the top six once again this season.

It seems unlikely a decision from the player’s camp is imminent however, he is currently on international duty with Jamaica and it’s likely his full focus will be on that.

The season begins in just over three weeks and while it may be a short while before we find out his next club, given the fact it’s a free transfer will make it a quicker deal to pull off as opposed to dealing with another team.

It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up this summer and whether the Sky Blues can tempt him to the second tier amid some Premier League interest.