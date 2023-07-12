Cheltenham Town casting eyes over 27-year-old free agent

Cheltenham Town are casting their eyes over former Dundee United defender Liam Smith, it has been confirmed.

Cheltenham Town have already added a few fresh faces to their ranks as they look to push up the League One table next season.

Veteran defender Curtis Davies has signed on a free transfer, as has towering striker Rob Street. Jamie Pardington has come in to bolster Wade Elliott’s options in goal but the highlight signing has been the permanent addition of returning loan favourite Luke Southwood.

The hope will be that the Robins can build on this encouraging summer business with more new additions and on Tuesday night, it was confirmed that the club are casting their eyes over a possible signing.

Dundee United let go of full-back Liam Smith this summer and as confirmed by Gloucestershire Live, he has joined on trial. They asked managed Elliott about his situation after he featured against Swindon Supermarine, saying:

“Good age, good pedigree. Really good character references.

“We’ve had the chance to get him in for a week. Liam could have easily been a bit sniffy about it because he’s played at a good level. It’s a good opportunity for him to come and have a look at us as much as it is for us to have a look at him. He drove down Sunday night and he’s just got on with it.”

Elliott went on to confirm that the plan is for him to feature against Weston-super-Mare this Saturday too.

Great pedigree

The right-hand side is an area Cheltenham Town could do with bolstering and the addition of Smith would bring some real pedigree to that role. He can play as a wing-back or full-back and has filled in as a right-sided centre-back when called upon too.

Smith has spent his entire career in Scotland, gaining experience up and down the leagues with Hearts and while on loan away from Tynecastle as a youngster. He spent the last four years at Dundee United before his release earlier this summer, managing four goals and 11 assists in 128 games for the club.

He could prove to be an impressive signing for the Robins but it remains to be seen how his trial stint pans out. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Smith has other interest north and south of the border, but Cheltenham look to be in a decent position if they choose to pursue him.