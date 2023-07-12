Blackpool agree deal for striker as they seek Jerry Yates replacement

Kouassi, 20, made 36 League Two appearances last season scoring just the two goals and getting one assist.

Sutton United finished 14th in the fourth tier with Kouassi being handed his first proper season in senior football. The natural striker struggled to find form and consistency, but whilst his talent is still raw, there is definitely something to work with.

The Seasiders suffered an unfortunate relegation last season and will be playing League One football next season. Their top scorer Jerry Yates is poised to move to Swansea City with striker Kyle Joseph coming the other way.

However, it appears Neil Critchley wants more reinforcements up top with Football Insider now reporting Blackpool have agreed a deal with Sutton United. It goes onto say the player has also settled terms with the Seasiders.

An optimistic move

At 20-year-old it seems unlikely Kouassi will come in and be Blackpool’s main striker straight away. But, he has shown glimpses of quality and if Critchley can manage the youngster carefully then he could be a valuable asset to have at Bloomfield Road later down the line.

Kouassi has never played as high as the third tier before, so it will be interesting to see how he adapts at a higher level but Blackpool should be a strong outlet next season and that may well lead to plenty of chances for their forward men.

The last time Critchley was at the helm of Blackpool in League One they went onto earn promotion and it will be hoped the club enjoy similar success this time around.

Blackpool begin their campaign with a clash against Burton Albion at home.