Birmingham City man undergoing medical ahead of Premier League move

Birmingham City midfielder Tahith Chong is undergoing his medical at Luton Town ahead of a proposed £4m move, Sky Sports has said (Transfer Centre Live, 12.07.23, 13:30).

Birmingham City man Chong has been heavily linked with a move to newly promoted Luton Town this summer.

The Hatters are looking to prepare for the top-flight on a budget and see the Dutchman as a player who can make the step up and won’t break the bank. Speculation over a Kenilworth Road switch has really ramped up in recent days and now, it seems the move is on the brink.

Sky Sports is reporting that Chong is now undergoing his medical with the Hatters ahead of the proposed move.

Personal terms have been agreed between the player and the club, with a move worth £4m on the cards.

Chong only signed for Birmingham City permanently last summer following a successful loan spell and is just a year into a four-year deal at St. Andrew’s. However, he looks bound for the Premier League again with Rob Edwards’ side.

Premier League bound

Should the move go through with no late hitches, Chong will end his Birmingham City career with five goals and eight assists in 61 games across all competitions. He has operated in a range of positions for the club, playing as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder or out on the wing.

He was a talent touted for a future in the Premier League during his time with Manchester United and after a string of loans and a stint in the Championship, Chong will be back in the top-flight with Luton Town.

The move will give John Eustace the funds to make some fresh additions to his ranks as he bids to take his side up the table next season. So far, the Blues have brought in Ethan Laird, Koji Miyoshi and Tyler Roberts while also reuniting with former loan favourite Krystian Bielik on a permanent basis.