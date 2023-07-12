Birmingham City and Swansea City battling for 22-year-old Bundesliga defender

Derby County saw academy graduate Buchanan leave the club last summer. He moved on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract, heading to Germany with Werder Bremen.

Since then, the 22-year-old has played 23 times for the club, chipping in with one goal. Buchanan found much of his game time off the bench, with just two of his 21 Bundesliga appearances coming as a substitute.

Now though, it has been claimed that the former Ram is wanted back in the Championship.

Football Insider reports that Birmingham City and Swansea City are both keen on Buchanan. Both want another option on the left and could offer the youngster a route back into the English game after a year in Germany. It is not mentioned whether a swoop would be on a permanent or temporary basis.

An EFL return?

Buchanan made an impressive breakthrough during his time at Derby County and he looked like a player who could earn another EFL move or perhaps join a lower-level Premier League player as one to keep an eye on for the future.

Instead, he opted for Germany, with many talents from these shores finding success in Europe in recent years.

It hasn’t gone quite as hoped for Buchanan just yet but if he was to come back to the Championship, the hope would be that he’s better for his time in Germany. Although game time has been limited, he will have had a chance to rub shoulders with some of the best and could use those experiences to thrive back in the second-tier.

He can play as a left-back or left wing-back and could prove a shrewd addition for either the Blues or the Swans, be it temporarily or permanently.